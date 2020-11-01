Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Missing tribal woman found hanging after 20 days

The woman had delivered the twins at a hospital in Kasa area of the district and as the health condition of the babies not good, she was referred to the Cottage Hospital in Jawhar, the official said. Some locals spotted her hanging from a tree by a saree near a stream in the forest and alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-11-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 10:49 IST
Maha: Missing tribal woman found hanging after 20 days
Representative image Image Credit: Representative picture

A 26-year-old tribal woman, who went missing from a hospital on October 10 after delivering twin girls, has been found hanging in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday. The decomposed body of the woman was spotted hanging from a tree at a forest in Jawhar taluka by some locals on Friday and they alerted the police.

Her relatives identified the skeletal remains through her 'mangalsutra' (a necklace worn by married women) and saree, police inspector Appasaheb Lengare said. Jaishree Barkya Pawar disappeared from the government-run Patangshah Cottage Hospital in Jawhar on the night of October 10 after she was admitted there for the treatment of her twins born on October 6, he said, adding that one of the girls later died.

Her family members searched for her and later lodged a missing person's complaint with the police. The woman had delivered the twins at a hospital in Kasa area of the district and as the health condition of the babies not good, she was referred to the Cottage Hospital in Jawhar, the official said.

Some locals spotted her hanging from a tree by a saree near a stream in the forest and alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, he said. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide as the woman was found hanging, the official said, adding that the police were conducting a probe into the case.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Google Meet adds support for custom virtual backgrounds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Odette Annable comes aboard Jared Padalecki's 'Walker'

Actor Odette Annable has joined the cast of Walker, the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger from The CW network. Jared Padalecki is leading the reimagining of CBS 1990s action-crime series, which featured Chuck Norris in the title role.According...

Govt provides Rs 670-cr support to Regional Rural Banks to meet regulatory capital

In a bid to strengthen capital base, the union government has provided Rs 670 crore to Regional Rural Banks RRBs considering their importance in agriculture finance during these difficult times. Of the 43 RRBs, about one-third especially fr...

Emeraude Toubia boards Gina Rodriguez's 'Like It Used To Be'

Shadowhunter actor Emeraude Toubia has been cast in Gina Rodriguez-starrer Like It Used to Be. Based on Bernardo Cubrias screenplay, the comedy centres on four female best friends going for a final road trip to Mexico when one finds out lif...

Typhoon Goni weakens as it crosses Philippines, 4 dead

A super typhoon weakened after barrelling through the southern part of the Philippines main island of Luzon on Sunday, with officials reporting at least four deaths, power supply outages, infrastructure damage and flash floods. The weather ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020