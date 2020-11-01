Permission for protest denied to Kairana MLA

The Shamli district authorities have denied permission for a protest to Kairana MLA Nihad Hasan, an official said on Sunday. The MLA had announced a dharna and a “jail bharo” agitation on November 2 in protest against against corruption in police and lodging of false cases against innocent people. The Kairana MLA and his 40 supporters were recently booked for allegedly disrupting official work at a police station. He had gone to the police station in connection with a case. According to Subdivisional Magistrate Udbhav Tripathi, the Samajwadi Party MLA had on Saturday sought permission to stage a protest.

But the protest was not allowed due to apprehensions about the breach of peace, he said. The SDM said the request was rejected as prohibitory orders are in place in view of upcoming festivals.

Meanwhile, security was tightened in Kairana town and heavy police force has been deployed to maintain the law and order. Police also took out a flag march in Kairana and rural areas. PTI CORR RDK RDK.