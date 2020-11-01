Left Menu
Development News Edition

Permission for protest denied to Kairana MLA

The MLA had announced a dharna and a “jail bharo” agitation on November 2 in protest against against corruption in police and lodging of false cases against innocent people. The Kairana MLA and his 40 supporters were recently booked for allegedly disrupting official work at a police station. He had gone to the police station in connection with a case.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-11-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 15:08 IST
Permission for protest denied to Kairana MLA

The Shamli district authorities have denied permission for a protest to Kairana MLA Nihad Hasan, an official said on Sunday. The MLA had announced a dharna and a “jail bharo” agitation on November 2 in protest against against corruption in police and lodging of false cases against innocent people. The Kairana MLA and his 40 supporters were recently booked for allegedly disrupting official work at a police station. He had gone to the police station in connection with a case. According to Subdivisional Magistrate Udbhav Tripathi, the Samajwadi Party MLA had on Saturday sought permission to stage a protest.

But the protest was not allowed due to apprehensions about the breach of peace, he said. The SDM said the request was rejected as prohibitory orders are in place in view of upcoming festivals.

Meanwhile, security was tightened in Kairana town and heavy police force has been deployed to maintain the law and order. Police also took out a flag march in Kairana and rural areas. PTI CORR RDK RDK.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Celebrity chef Jock Zonfrillo's plan to travel to India put on hold due to COVID-19

As someone with a deep interest in cultures from across the globe, Junior MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo says he was looking forward to travel to India this year but the coronavirus pandemic put a break on his plans. The celebrit...

Maha: 2 Jalna researchers zero in on 5 fruit-piercing moths

Two professors of a college in Jalna in Maharashtra have identified five fruit-piercing moth species that cause immense damage to citrus, pomegranate and papaya cultivators. The research paper of zoology professors Ravindra Pathre and Shara...

Ayurveda interventions can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA

A team of doctors from the Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA under the AYUSH Ministry has found that Ayurveda interventions like Ayush kwatha and Fifatrol tablets can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COV...

Soccer-Australian coach Cklamovski leaves J-League's Shimizu

J-League strugglers Shimizu S-Pulse have parted ways with Australian head coach Peter Cklamovski, the club announced on Sunday. Shimizu are 17th in the 18-team standings in Japanese soccers top flight with nine games remaining in the pandem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020