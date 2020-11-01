Woman found dead with kids in Dublin hailed from Karnataka

The Indian woman and two her children, found dead in Dublin in Ireland last week, hailed from a village in this district in Karnataka and had gone there only seven months ago. Local police said they were in touch with the woman's family in Hadaganahalli in Periyapatna Taluk after Seema Banu (37), her children Asfira (11) and Faizan Syed (7) were found dead on October 28 in Ballinteer in South Dublin.

Banu's husband Syed Sameer is a software engineer in Dublin and the family had gone to Ireland seven months ago. The Dundrum Garda Station in Dublin has commenced a murder investigation, police here said.

"Yes, we are in touch with the family," a police officer told PTI without elaborating further. The Indian Embassy in Ireland had posted a message stating that it was deeply shocked to learn about the deaths.