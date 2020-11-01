Maha: Trucks collide, 1 dead, highway traffic hit for 2 hours

Maha: Trucks collide, 1 dead, highway traffic hit for 2 hoursPTI | Palghar | Updated: 01-11-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 18:18 IST
Two container trucks collided onthe Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar's Vasai area on Sundayleading to the death of the driver of one of the vehicles,police said
The incident happened in Sassoon Navghar area at 6amand items from from both vehicles got strewn across the busyhighway, leading to traffic stalling there for a couple ofhours, an official said
Driver Surjeet Singh (45) died while the second driverhas been hospitalised, he said.