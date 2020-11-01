C'garh: 2 brothers commit suicide in Raigarh

Two brothers allegedly committedsuicide in Kelo Vihar colony in Chhattisgarh's Raigarhdistrict, police said on Sunday

Avinash Choudhary (32) and Harekrishna Choudhary (22)were found hanging from the ceiling of a room in their houseon Saturday evening, an official aid

"The bodies were found by a cousin who came to theirhome after the cellphones of the siblings could not be reachedfor a long time. Avinash is an engineer who married threemonths ago while Harekrishna reportedly suffers from somemental ailment. A note found on the spot said the two weretaking the step on their own accord," he added.