C'garh: 2 brothers commit suicide in Raigarh
Two brothers allegedly committedsuicide in Kelo Vihar colony in Chhattisgarh's Raigarhdistrict, police said on Sunday Avinash Choudhary (32) and Harekrishna Choudhary (22)were found hanging from the ceiling of a room in their houseon Saturday evening, an official aid "The bodies were found by a cousin who came to theirhome after the cellphones of the siblings could not be reachedfor a long time.PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 01-11-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 19:56 IST
Two brothers allegedly committedsuicide in Kelo Vihar colony in Chhattisgarh's Raigarhdistrict, police said on Sunday
Avinash Choudhary (32) and Harekrishna Choudhary (22)were found hanging from the ceiling of a room in their houseon Saturday evening, an official aid
"The bodies were found by a cousin who came to theirhome after the cellphones of the siblings could not be reachedfor a long time. Avinash is an engineer who married threemonths ago while Harekrishna reportedly suffers from somemental ailment. A note found on the spot said the two weretaking the step on their own accord," he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Harekrishna
- Kelo Vihar
- Harekrishna Choudhary