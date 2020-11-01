MP girl claims apathy, slits wrist, uploads video on Twitter

A girl in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh allegedly tried to commit suicide by slashing her wrist claiming administrative apathy in the probe into her father's "murder" case and uploaded the video of her act on Twitter. However, police refuted her allegations and said 12 arrests have been made after she complained in April that her father was beaten up by eight people resulting in his death three days later.

In a note uploaded along with the video, the girl claimed her family was poor and helpless and were begging for justice from the government with complaints given to various officials in the last six months, all in vain. She alleged police had connived with an accused to render the probe ineffective, adding that efforts to meet the state chief minister had been futile for several months now.

However, Bhopal Urban Deputy Inspector General Irshad Wali tweeted that 12 people had been arrested by Govindpura police on the girl's complaint. Govindpura police station in charge Ashok Singh Parihar told PTI the girl has been hospitalised and her statement is being recorded.