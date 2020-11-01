Man gets 10-year jail in dowry death case

A court here sentenced a junior engineer of the minor irrigation department to 10-year imprisonment in a 25-year-old dowry death case. Assistant Government Advocate Brijendra Singh Yadav on Sunday said Additional District and Sessions Judge Manuj Kumar Tiwari sentenced Mahendra Kumar Dubey to 10 years in jail on Saturday

He said Dubey’s wife Sarita had died from burns under mysterious circumstances on October 19, 1995. Her father Navalkishor Nagaich registered a police complaint against Mahendra Kumar Dubey, his brother Pappu and father, accusing them of setting her on fire for the non-payment of a dowry of Rs 50,000. Yadav said during the probe, police cleared Pappu and his father of charges. He said the court convicted the junior engineer on Wednesday but the quantum of punishment was announced on Saturday.