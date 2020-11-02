Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is it wrong to come from cricket, Bollywood background? : Tejashwi responds to Nitish

Responding to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Actor and Cricketer Using Me for Publicity' comment, Mahagathbandhan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav asked why was it wrong to come from a cricketing and Bollywood background and termed the statement by the JDU chief as weird.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 02-11-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 12:38 IST
Is it wrong to come from cricket, Bollywood background? : Tejashwi responds to Nitish
Mahagathbandhan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Responding to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Actor and Cricketer Using Me for Publicity' comment, Mahagathbandhan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav asked why was it wrong to come from a cricketing and Bollywood background and termed the statement by the JDU chief as weird. Nitish Kumar has indirectly attacked his opponents Tejashwi Yadav, who had been a sportsman and Chirag Paswan (who was in Bollywood), saying a "cricketer and an actor" were using his name for more publicity.

"Is it wrong to come from a cricketing or film background? Then where should the person come from? Then according to this logic, a doctor and engineer should not join politics. He is such a seasoned politician. What has happened to Nitish Ji, he is making such a low-level statement. Going by his statement, he doesn't look like a chief minister. Cricket teaches you teamwork, leadership. If Nitish Kumar is speaking like this then it is weird (ajoobi)," Tejashwi Yadav replied to Nitish's veiled attack against Chirag Paswan. Tejashwi reacted to PM Modi's Chhath pooja comment and said, "We pray to the setting Sun and we pray to nature. Sun is a God and he will do Kalyan (welfare)."

Tejashwi Yadav reiterated that Nitish Kumar's farewell is destined and exuded confidence that the Grand alliance will be voted to power. "Till the results don't come out, they (NDA) won't believe it. We are fully confident that Nitish Kumar's farewell is destined and Mahagathbandan will be voted to power," he added.

"Nitish Ji is not able to handle Bihar. There're only 77 policemen per lakh population in Bihar and job vacancies have not been filled. We are asking the public to give us a chance, so we can do what Chief Minister Nitish Kumar couldn't achieve in 15 years. His farewell is guaranteed,"he said. Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday mocked his opponents Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan, saying a "cricketer and an actor" were using his name for more publicity. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Manipal Hospitals set to acquire 100 pc stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals announced on Monday that it intends to acquire 100 per cent stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited. The transfer of ownership to Manipal Hospitals is expected to be completed post regulatory approvals.The acquisi...

Mexico's C3ntro Telecom furthers relationship with Tejas Networks for upgrade of its High Speed Optical Backbone Network

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- Tejas Networks BSE 540595 NSE TEJASNET today announced that C3ntro Telecom, a leading wholesale carrier based in Mexico, has chosen to expand existing partnership with Tejas Networks for the upg...

IPL 13: Ben Stokes' dismissal was completely Karthik's wicket, says Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR skipper Eoin Morgan is impressed with Dinesh Karthiks remarkable catch, which dismissed Rajasthan Royals Ben Stokes and said it was completely keepers wicket. Karthik caught a stunning one-handed diving catch behin...

Baba of Delhi dhaba files cheating complaint against YouTuber whose video highlighted his plight

By Joymala Bagchi Octogenarian Kanta Prasad, owner of now-famous Baba ka Dhaba, has registered a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who highlighted the poor condition of his eatery through a YouTube video, and his associates for alleg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020