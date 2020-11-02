Left Menu
Development News Edition

AG stresses on gender sensitisation, tells SC about need to educate judges

Orders in sexual assault cases asking the accused to get the victim to tie him a 'rakhi' are “drama”, Attorney General K K Venugopal said on Monday while stressing the need for gender sensitisation and educating judges on the necessity of focusing on facts particularly when imposing bail conditions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 13:43 IST
AG stresses on gender sensitisation, tells SC about need to educate judges
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Orders in sexual assault cases asking the accused to get the victim to tie him a 'rakhi' are "drama", Attorney General K K Venugopal said on Monday while stressing the need for gender sensitisation and educating judges on the necessity of focusing on facts particularly when imposing bail conditions. The country's top law officer was addressing a Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, which was hearing an appeal against a Madhya Pradesh High Court order granting bail to an accused in a molestation case on the condition that he requests the alleged victim to tie a 'rakhi'.

When Venugopal said there should be gender sensitisation, the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, observed, "Gender sensitisation will be part of our order." Venugopal told the court that the national judicial academy and state academies should teach that this is not permissible. Judges' recruitment exams should also have a portion on gender sensitisation, he said. "Orders in sexual assault cases which ask accused to get a 'rakhi' tied from the victim are drama," he told the bench.

Judges need to focus on facts of the matter, he said. The appeal by nine women lawyers has sought a stay on the July 30 Madhya Pradesh High Court order and said courts across the country should be restrained from imposing such conditions as these are "against the principle of law". The high court had granted bail to the accused and imposed a condition that he along with his wife shall visit the house of the complainant and request her to tie a 'rakhi' with the promise of protecting her to the best of his ability for all time to come.

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, Venugopal referred to the high court order and said, "So far as the present case is concerned, it seems they have been carried away. There are already judgements that judges have to restrict themselves to the fact of matter, especially bail conditions." "In judicial academy, top court judgements should be taught and put before trial courts and high court so judges know what needs to be done," he said. The bench asked Venugopal whether he could give a short note.

"The discretion on bail conditions needs to be seen… what is permissible and what is not permissible. This is one way of doing it. In judgement, we can say what needs to be done," it said. Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for the petitioners, including lawyer Aparna Bhat, said they can give a note as suggested by the attorney general.

"Give a note what can be done and what cannot be done. The attorney general, petitioner and intervenors can file note. List after three weeks on November 27," the bench said. The petitioners had earlier told the apex court that the appeal was filed in an "extraordinary circumstance" as the victim's trauma had been trivialised by such conditions.

In their appeal, the petitioners have sought a stay on the bail condition imposed on the accused by the high court. The plea said substantial questions of law, including whether in a case seeking bail it is appropriate for a court to impose extraneous conditions which allows contact between the accused and the complainant, are involved in the matter.

"Whether the bail condition which is impugned herein stands to further victimize the complainant and trivialise the trauma that she has suffered," the plea said. "Whether the above mentioned bail condition is in line with the principles that govern trials within the criminal justice system?" it asked. It said another question of law which arises for consideration of the apex court in the matter is whether the high court ought to have employed circumspection and sensitivity while dealing with a case involving a sexual offence having been committed against a woman.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Essel Group finally sells two tollways to NIIF

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund NIIF on Monday said it has acquired two assets - Devanahalli and Dichpally tollways - from Essel Group, marking its entry into the roads and highways sector. The deal size was not disclosed by...

PM Modi greets people on Parkash Purab of Guru Ramdas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ramdas Ji, 4th Sikh Guru, on Monday. Taking to social media, Prime Minister Modi reminded everyone of Sri Guru Ramdas Jis teachings...

Honda launches special editions of Amaze, WR-V

Honda Cars India on Monday said it has launched special edition trims of Amaze and WR-V models amid the ongoing festive season. Based on top-grade VX in both diesel and petrol, these Exclusive Editions offer an enhanced premium package, Hon...

Nitish Kumar is not able to handle Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging that the CM is tired and not able to handle the state anymore. Nitish Ji is not able to handle Bihar. Therere only 77 policemen per...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020