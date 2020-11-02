Thane youth rescued from abductors, 2 women, 5 men arrested

Thane police in Maharashtra rescued an IT professional held captive in nearby Palghar district for a ransom of Rs 4 lakh and arrested seven persons, an official said on Monday. Abhishek Gupta (20) was at work on Saturday when one of his friends, identified as Nargis Mohammad Javed (20), called him in the afternoon to an eatery in Vasai, Thane police ACP (Wagle Estate Division) Jayant Bajbale said.

"When he reached there, a group of seven abducted him in an SUV and took him first to Manor and then to a flat in Baluch Nagar in Virar. They assaulted Gupta and called up his brother demanding Rs 4 lakh," he said. Acting on technical inputs and tip-offs, police teams managed to rescue Gupta from the flat in an operation that started late Sunday night and went on till the early hours of Monday, the ACP said.

Seven people, including two women, have been arrested for kidnapping for ransom and other offences by Wagle Estate police, he added.