Delhi violence: HC sets aside trial court's order granting bail to private school owner

The Delhi High Court Monday set aside the trial court order granting bail to a private school owner in a case related to communal violence in north-east Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said the trial court has granted bail to accused Faisal Farooq at a pre-mature stage while ignoring the relevant material on record. The high court allowed the plea of Delhi Police challenging the trial court's June 20 order granting bail to Farooq.

The accused was not released from jail as there was a stay on the bail order. Farooq, owner of the Rajdhani School in Shiv Vihar locality was among the 18 arrested, for alleged involvement in burning and damaging property of the adjacent DRP Convent School.

The police had challenged the trial court bail order saying the decision was ex-facie unwarranted. Delhi Police had on June 3 filed a charge sheet before the court against Farooq and 17 others in the incident in which the building of a private school was burnt down in north-east Delhi.