Bangladeshi man gets 2 years in jail for illegal stay

A Bangladeshi national who hadstayed in Thane for two years without valid documents wassentenced to two years in jail by a court in Thane

Assistant Sessions Judge PM Gupta also fined RobinSolo Munsi Rs 10,000 in his order delivered earlier this week,an official said

Munsi was held by Kashimira police in December, 2018under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act, he added.