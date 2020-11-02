Kairana Samajwadi Party MLA hands over memo alleging police corruption, officials assure action

Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan on Monday submitted a six-point memorandum to a district official in Shamli in which he has accused police of corruption and registering of false cases with a demand to take action against a station house officer (SHO). The Samajwadi Party MLA has been at loggerheads with Shamli district authorities for not being allowed to stage a dharna and a "jail bharo" agitation.

The Kairana MLA and his 40 supporters were recently booked for allegedly disrupting official work at a police station where he had gone in connection with a case. The legislator had on Saturday sought permission to stage a protest but was not allowed due to apprehensions about the breach of peace, officials said.

On Monday, he gave the memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate in which he demanded action against Kairana SHO Premvir Rana. Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur told reporters that the district authorities had not allowed any protests but assured that an inquiry will be conducted over his demands raised in the memorandum.

Even though Kairana area was sealed by officials, Hasan's supporters managed to gather outside his residence in support of the MLA. Heavy police force was deployed in Kairana town for precautionary measures..