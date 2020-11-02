CISF nabs passenger with US dollars worth Rs 9.5 lakh at IGI

A Dubai-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for carrying US dollars worth Rs 9.5 lakh in an unauthorised manner on Monday, officials said. They said USD 12,900 was concealed in a cavity of the handbag that was being carried by the passenger

The interception was done by Central Industrial Security Force personnel at the terminal-3 of the IGI airport around 7 AM

The passenger has been handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation, they said.