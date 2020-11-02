Six men injured in clash over illegal sand mining in UP's Muzaffarnagar

At least six people were injured on Monday in a clash between two groups over illegal sand mining from Ganga Canal here, police said. The incident happened close to Mohammadpur Mafi village under Ratanpuri police station area, they said.

Trouble started brewing when both the groups, who were illegally lifting sand from the river confronted each other over who would take it out first. Circle Officer Girija Shankar Tripathi said a police team rushed to the spot upon receiving information and arrested three people.

The sand-laden tractor trolleys were also seized from the accused. Police are searching for the other accused. The injured persons identified as Abdul Karim, Sartaj, Raja, Kafeel, Shabeer Aleem, and Asif alias Bhola were all shifted to hospital where they are undergoing treatment.