Left Menu
Development News Edition

Possession, sale of imported firecrackers declared illegal in Haryana

He said according to a letter issued by the Union Ministry of Commerce, fireworks fall under the Indian Trade Classification (Harmonised System) and their import is prohibited. Firecrackers cannot be imported without obtaining a license or authorization from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-11-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 20:08 IST
Possession, sale of imported firecrackers declared illegal in Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday declared possession and sale of imported firecrackers as illegal and punishable in the state, a spokesperson said here. Deputy commissioners of all the districts have been directed to be vigilant in this regard and take strict action against the sale and distribution of imported firecrackers, he said.

Additionally, they have also been asked to ensure there is no storage of imported firecrackers by conducting the inspection of all the establishments and taking preventive actions. He said according to a letter issued by the Union Ministry of Commerce, fireworks fall under the Indian Trade Classification (Harmonised System) and their import is prohibited.

Firecrackers cannot be imported without obtaining a license or authorization from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade. In the recent years, no license or authority has been issued by the directorate-general for import of firecrackers, the spokesperson said. The sale of firecrackers requires a license issued by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

The spokesperson said all district deputy commissioners, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police in the state have been directed to take stringent measures to stop the sale of imported firecrackers and alert people not to use such firecrackers.  Cases of possessing or sale of such firecrackers should be immediately reported to the nearest police station so that appropriate action can be taken against such offenders, he added..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

You won't be alone this Christmas, Merkel assures Germans

There will be no big New Years parties in Germany this year, but families should be able to come together for Christmas, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, in a message meant to reassure the nation as a month-long lockdown took effect...

BJP leader spoke of "keeping aside" Council nominees: Minister

Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif on Monday claimed state BJP president Chandrakant Patil has said his party colleague Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari have decided to keep aside the cabinets list of 12 nominees to the ...

Assam man dies in custody in Mizoram, tension escalates amid border standoff

A man from Assams Cachar district died in custody in Mizoram on Monday, escalating the tension between the two Northeastern states amid a border standoff. Mizorams Kolasib district Superintendent of Police Vanlalfaka Ralte told PTI that Int...

CBI arrests Customs dy-commissioner, exporter for forging documents

The CBI on Monday arrested a deputy commissioner of the Customs and an exporter in Kolkata in connection with a three year old case of alleged forgery in export of gaskets to Bangladesh to avail duty drawback benefits, officials said. Deput...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020