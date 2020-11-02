Left Menu
Development News Edition

Governments of Sudan and South Sudan sign joint military co-operation agreement

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khartoum | Updated: 02-11-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:30 IST
Governments of Sudan and South Sudan sign joint military co-operation agreement
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Mo_IbrahimFdn)

To provide armed training, peace, and development between the two countries, the governments of Sudan and South Sudan have signed a joint military co-operation agreement, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

Last week, South Sudan's unity government delegation headed by the Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Angelina Teny, Interior Minister Paul Mayom Akech, and Beatrice Khamisa Wani, Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Minister, traveled to the Sudanese capital Khartoum for bilateral talks.

According to Sudanese media, the two countries on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding on the provision of military training, peace and development promotion, and resolving the issue of the disputed Abyei border.

The deal was signed by Sudan and South Sudan's Ministers for Defence, Ibrahim Yassin, and Angelina Teny.

As part of the deal, the two countries on Friday opened 10 entry points along their borders in a move to boost trade between the two countries.

They also launched a free trade zone area in Jeblin area of White Nile State in Sudan.

The opened entry points are situated in Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Upper Nile, Unity, Warap, and Western Bahr El Ghazal states.

Addressing members of the press in Khartoum on Friday, South Sudan's Defence Minister Teny welcomed the reopening of the entry points as a great commitment towards the co-operation agreement.

"The two heads of state are the ones leading these efforts. And this may be the first time a huge step like this is taking place in the implementation of the Co-operation Agreement between the two countries," said Teny.

South Sudan and Sudan had closed much of the 2,000-kilometre border in 2012 hitting traders and communities on both sides of the disputed line.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi condemns Kabul University attack, says India will continue to support Afghanistan against terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on Kabul University that led to the killing of 20 people. He extended his prayers for the families of the victims and the injured, adding that India will continue to support Afghan...

FDA bars critic from review panel of Biogen's controversial Alzheimer's drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, citing conflict of interest, has recused a member of an 11-person advisory committee set to review Biogen Incs experimental Alzheimers drug aducanumab on Friday.Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. David Knopma...

Hungary to impose more restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread -radio

The Hungarian government will decide later this week on new restrictions to curb a rapid spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans cabinet chief said on Monday. Gergely Gulyas did not specify what the new measures would...

Ivory Coast president on track for election win, opposition cry foul

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara edged closer to claiming a landslide election victory, partial tallies showed on Monday, though opponents said his bid for a third term was illegal and the results were skewed by an opposition boycott...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020