Governments of Sudan and South Sudan sign joint military co-operation agreement

To provide armed training, peace, and development between the two countries, the governments of Sudan and South Sudan have signed a joint military co-operation agreement, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

Last week, South Sudan's unity government delegation headed by the Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Angelina Teny, Interior Minister Paul Mayom Akech, and Beatrice Khamisa Wani, Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Minister, traveled to the Sudanese capital Khartoum for bilateral talks.

According to Sudanese media, the two countries on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding on the provision of military training, peace and development promotion, and resolving the issue of the disputed Abyei border.

The deal was signed by Sudan and South Sudan's Ministers for Defence, Ibrahim Yassin, and Angelina Teny.

As part of the deal, the two countries on Friday opened 10 entry points along their borders in a move to boost trade between the two countries.

They also launched a free trade zone area in Jeblin area of White Nile State in Sudan.

The opened entry points are situated in Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Upper Nile, Unity, Warap, and Western Bahr El Ghazal states.

Addressing members of the press in Khartoum on Friday, South Sudan's Defence Minister Teny welcomed the reopening of the entry points as a great commitment towards the co-operation agreement.

"The two heads of state are the ones leading these efforts. And this may be the first time a huge step like this is taking place in the implementation of the Co-operation Agreement between the two countries," said Teny.

South Sudan and Sudan had closed much of the 2,000-kilometre border in 2012 hitting traders and communities on both sides of the disputed line.