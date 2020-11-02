Left Menu
Development News Edition

Call on larger SC bench on Maratha quota likely soon: Chavan

Chavan, a Congress leader who heads the Cabinet sub- committee on the Maratha quota, told reporters here that it is a very positive thing. The Maharashtra government on Monday moved a third application before the Supreme Court seeking setting up of the Constitution bench to hear the quota case, the PWD minister said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:38 IST
Call on larger SC bench on Maratha quota likely soon: Chavan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday said Chief Justice of India S A Bobde has indicated that a decision will soon be taken on the state governments application seeking setting up of a constitutional bench to hear the Maratha quota case. Chavan, a Congress leader who heads the Cabinet sub- committee on the Maratha quota, told reporters here that it is a very positive thing.

The Maharashtra government on Monday moved a third application before the Supreme Court seeking setting up of the Constitution bench to hear the quota case, the PWD minister said. The apex court had on September 9 this year stayed the implementation of the 2018 state law granting reservation to the Maratha community in jobs and education and referred the matter to a larger bench.

The state government had subsequently, in the same month, approached the Supreme Court, seeking that the stay be vacated. The Chief Justice has said that he will soon take a decision on the governments application on setting up the Constitutional bench for hearing the matter.

"This is a very positive thing, Chavan said. To a question, the senior Congress leader, without naming any party, alleged that some parties have hatched a political conspiracy to pitch Marathas against OBCs to seek mileage.

I just want to say that the OBC quota will not be touched. It will remain as it is. Additional reservation will be given to Marathas... that is our position. Marathas should get their reservation without touching the existing quota, Chavan added.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary to impose more restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread -radio

The Hungarian government will decide later this week on new restrictions to curb a rapid spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans cabinet chief said on Monday. Gergely Gulyas did not specify what the new measures would...

France reports record new daily COVID-19 cases at more 52,000

French health authorities on Monday reported 52,518 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, setting a new daily record since the outbreak of the disease, versus 46,290 on Sunday. That tally suggests the new lockdown put in place Fri...

Why MBA? Helping women to break the glass ceiling

By Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan NEW YORK, Nov 2 - Elissa Sangster counts herself fortunate to have had early mentors who pushed to empower and promote women around them.After business school, Sangster worked at Texas AM University as assistant direct...

PM Modi condemns Kabul University attack, says India will continue to support Afghanistan against terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on Kabul University that led to the killing of 20 people. He extended his prayers for the families of the victims and the injured, adding that India will continue to support Afghan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020