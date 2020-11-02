32 held for violence during protest in Ballabgarh, 3 test positive for COVID-19

Thirty-two people were arrested for "pelting stones at shops and police personnel" in Ballabgarh during a meeting on Sunday regarding the Nikita Tomar murder case and three of them have tested positive for COVID-19, police said on Monday. They said a mahapanchayat was held on Sunday at Ballabgarh Dussehra ground regarding the Nikita Tomar murder case.

"After lawlessness at the event, 32 people had been arrested by police. All of these were tested for coronavirus and the reports of three of those arrested have returned positive today," Faridabad police said. Police said they have registered case under various sections of Indian Penal Code and National Highways Act and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 against the miscreants.

They said the accused were produced before the court and "sent to jail today". A 21-year-old college girl was shot dead in broad daylight in Ballabgarh on October 26. The incident happened, when the woman went to write her college exam. Two accused have been arrested in the case and are in police custody.