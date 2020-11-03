Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.N. says Nagorno-Karabakh attacks could be war crimes

Artillery strikes on civilians in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict could amount to war crimes, the U.N. human rights chief said on Monday, reiterating a call for Azerbaijan and Armenia to halt attacks on towns, schools and hospitals in the mountain enclave. Separately, Armenia's prime minister called for an investigation into the presence of "foreign mercenaries" in Nagorno-Karabakh after ethnic Armenian forces said they had captured two fighters from Syria. Europe's COVID-19 curbs prompt pushback amid bleak countdown to Christmas

A wave of COVID-19 lockdowns and curbs has stirred resistance across Europe, with the right-wing British politician who helped force an EU referendum harnessing popular anger at a new lockdown by recasting his Brexit Party under a new banner. Britain, which has the highest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19, is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day and scientists have warned the "worst-case" scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded. Gunmen storm Kabul University, killing 22, in second deadly attack on students in just over a week

Gunmen stormed Kabul University, killing at least 22 people including students in their classrooms, on Monday and Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for what President Ashraf Ghani called a "despicable act of terror". In a video message, Ghani, who once lectured at the university, announced a national day of mourning to honour the victims and offered his "condolences and profound sympathies to the nation" and the families of the victims. At least one killed in Vienna attack involving multiple assailants, locations

Multiple gunmen opened fire at six locations in central Vienna near the central synagogue on Monday, killing at least one person and wounding 15 in what Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a "repulsive terrorist attack". Several "heavily armed and dangerous" attackers were still on the loose as police shut down and sealed off large parts of central Vienna in a manhunt, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said. Residents were urged to stay indoors. Four Thai activists vow to continue protests after release

Four Thai activists, including protest leader and rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, were freed early on Tuesday and promised to keep fighting to oust Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and for reforms to the monarchy. The activists were among dozens arrested during emergency measures imposed last month to try to end months of protests, but which backfired by drawing tens of thousands of people onto the streets of Bangkok. Eta becomes hurricane, gearing up to hit Nicaragua hard

Storm Eta became a hurricane in the Caribbean early on Monday as it gathered strength and moved closer to lashing Nicaragua and Honduras with devastating winds and rains, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The storm, now a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, is expected to strike the northeast coast of Nicaragua and neighboring areas of eastern Honduras late Monday or early Tuesday, the Miami-based NHC said. 'We cannot live in fear': French pupils remember murdered teacher, protests persist

Schools across France held a minute's silence on Monday in memory of Samuel Paty, the teacher beheaded by a Chechen teenager who wanted to avenge his use of cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad during a class on freedom of expression. With France at its highest security level following further attacks since Paty's killing on Oct. 16, some 12 million pupils returned to school for the first time since the 47-year-old was slain in broad daylight on the eve of a two-week school holiday. French forces neutralized over 50 jihadists Mali, says defence minister

French forces neutralized over 50 jihadists in central Mali during an operation on Friday, Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Monday. "I would like to reveal an operation of great importance which was carried out on Oct. 30 in Mali by the Barkhane force, which was able to neutralize more than 50 jihadists," Parly said on Mali state television during a visit to the West African nation. Three-year-old rescued from rubble in Turkey, quake death toll hits 94

A three-year-old girl was rescued from a collapsed building in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Monday, nearly three days after a powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea that has killed at least 94 people. Rescuers pulled the girl, Elif, out of the rubble, then took her on a stretcher to an ambulance as emergency crews searched for survivors in eight other buildings. U.S. drone sale to Taiwan crosses key hurdle, nears approval: sources

The sale of four sophisticated U.S.-made aerial drones to Taiwan has crossed a key hurdle in Congress and is at the last stage of approval, sources said on Monday, a deal likely to add to already strained ties with China. The $600 million deal would be the first such sale since U.S. policy on the export of sophisticated and closely guarded drone technology was loosened by the Trump administration.