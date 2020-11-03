Left Menu
Soccer-Wales manager Giggs arrested on suspicion of assault - reports

"A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault." He was released on bail pending enquiries, the paper said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 06:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 06:00 IST
Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assault, British media reported on Monday. The Sun said police were called to the 46-year-old former Manchester United winger's home on Sunday night after receiving reports of a disturbance.

"Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment," the paper quoted a statement from Greater Manchester Police as saying. "A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault."

He was released on bail pending enquiries, the paper said. Greater Manchester Police were not immediately available for comment.

The Welsh football association (FAW) noted the allegations against Giggs. "The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the men’s national team manager Ryan Giggs," it said in a statement.

"The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time." Wales were due to name their squad on Tuesday for November matches against the United States, Ireland and Finland but have postponed it, reports said. (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

