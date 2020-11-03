Austria authorities say a third person has died in shooting
A suspected attacker was also shot and killed by police. Nehammer said that initial investigations indicate that the suspect who was killed had sympathised with the Islamic State group. Nehammer called the incident an attack on Austria’s values and democratic society. “The attacker sympathised with the militant terrorist group IS,” Nehammer told reporters.PTI | Vienna | Updated: 03-11-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 11:53 IST
Austria's top security official says a third person has died following Vienna shooting. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammenr told reporters that two men and a woman have died from their injuries. A suspected attacker was also shot and killed by police.
Nehammer said that initial investigations indicate that the suspect who was killed had sympathised with the Islamic State group. Authorities are still trying to determine whether further attackers may be on the run. People in Vienna have been urged to stay at home Tuesday.
Fifteen people were injured in the attack in the centre of the capital, among them a police officer he said. Nehammer called the incident an attack on Austria's values and democratic society.
"The attacker sympathised with the militant terrorist group IS," Nehammer told reporters. He declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.
