Rajasthan constable kills herself over marital discord

A 22-year-old police constable allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at government quarters in Rajasthan's Baran district due to troubled relationship with her husband, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Police Line area late Monday night and no suicide note was recovered from the room of the constable, police said.

A case of abetment of suicide was lodged against the husband based on the complaint filed by the constable's father, they said. Raveena Sahariya, a resident of Janakpur village, was posted as a constable in Police Line, said Mangilal Yadav, the Circle Inspector (CI) at Baran City police station.

The constable was married to Rajkaran Sahariya, a resident of Sodala village of the district, around one-and-half-years ago but she was not satisfied with relationship and was living separately, the CI said. The constable's father accused Rajkaran Sahariya of harassing her and forcing her to take the extreme step, Yadav said.

He said the husband of the constable was booked under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide). The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Tuesday morning, the CI said, adding the matter is under investigation.