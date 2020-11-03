Pak Punjab minister, known for derogatory remarks against Hindus, removed

The Information Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, Fayyazul Chohan, known for his derogatory remarks about the minority Hindu community, has been sacked again after Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his displeasure over the provincial media team's inability to counter the Opposition. Chohan, known to be a firebrand Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader, was first removed for making anti-Hindu remarks in February, 2019 in response to India's statements against the Pulwama bombing in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Taking note of his anti-Hindu remarks, the prime minister ordered his removal following strong criticism of him on social media. However, a few months later he was reinstated as the dust on the issue settled. Chohan recently took on the Sharif family, especially former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, as they attacked the powerful Pakistan Army for allegedly backing Khan and his political party in the 2018 General Election.

Chohan has been replaced with former federal government spokesperson Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. Opposition used to call Chohan a "clown" as he was generally carried away by his funny thoughts, jokes and comments instead of hitting the party's opponents.

Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) strongly objected to the appointment of Dr Awan as special assistant to the chief minister on information, stating that she had committed a contempt of court and such a person could not enjoy a position in the government..