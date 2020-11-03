Left Menu
Go on hunger strike instead of dharna for farm law repeal: SAD chief to Punjab CM

Reacting to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's decision to start a relay dharna at Rajghat in Delhi, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said that rather than a dharna, the CM should start an indefinite hunger strike at Rajghat to demand the immediate repeal of the central agriculture laws.

ANI | Sangrur (Punjab) | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:29 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's decision to start a relay dharna at Rajghat in Delhi, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said that rather than a dharna, the CM should start an indefinite hunger strike at Rajghat to demand the immediate repeal of the central agriculture laws. During his visit to the Sunam and Lehragagga assembly constituencies, the SAD president asked whether the CM was serious about the protest or was just playing to the gallery.

"If the purpose is to demand repeal of the agriculture laws and ensure government purchase of food grains as per minimum support price (MSP), then the chief minister should lead an indefinite hunger strike and not give in till the demands of the farming community are accepted in toto," a statement quoted Badal. He further accused the CM of indulging in a 'tamasha' and said that the CM was unlikely to take up the proposal as he did not want to 'take up cudgels against the BJP-led central government'.

"Instead of approaching the central government and demanding the immediate start of goods trains to Punjab, the chief minister wants to waste time in photo ops. Both the centre and the Punjab government want to defame farmer organisations. This is why the centre and state are colluding with each other to delay the start of goods trains to Punjab," he said. He further asked the chief minister why he had misled legislators and unilaterally announced the November 4 appointment with the President when the latter had not even given the same. (ANI)

