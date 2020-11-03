Left Menu
WB govt transfers 9 IPS officers

Anamitra Das deputy commissioner, West Zone of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate was posted as the new CO, of SAP, the notification said. Pushpa, deputy commissioner (Traffic), Asansol- Durgapur Police Commissionerate, was appointed as the DC, Traffic, Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 23:59 IST
WB govt transfers 9 IPS officers

The West Bengal government on Tuesday transferred nine IPS officers and 12 state police service officers, a government notification said. Anamitra Das deputy commissioner, West Zone of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate was posted as the new CO, of SAP, the notification said.

Pushpa, deputy commissioner (Traffic), Asansol- Durgapur Police Commissionerate, was appointed as the DC, Traffic, Barrackpore Police Commissionerate. Indira Mukherjee, SP STF will be the new DC, Traffic, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate while Biswajit Mahato, presently DC Traffic, Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, was asked to take charge as the DC, West Zone, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, the notification said.

Twelve West Bengal Police Service officers were also shifted from their present postings and given new responsibilities, it said. Twenty-seven police officers, of OC and IC ranks, were also transferred from their present postings to other places.

