Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Korea man crossed armed border in possible defection to South

"Re-establishing round-the-clock communication channels would be a basis for restoring inter-Korean relations," Lee, who oversees cross-border affairs, told a ceremony at the truce village of Panmunjom within the DMZ. In 2018, a North Korean soldier defected to South Korea via the eastern DMZ.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 08:25 IST
N.Korea man crossed armed border in possible defection to South

South Korea's military said on Wednesday it had taken into custody a North Korean man who crossed the heavily fortified border with North Korea into the South, prompting an urgent search operation. The man was found about 9:50 a.m. on the eastern end of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, adding there was no unusual movement among North Korean troops.

"An investigation is planned to find out details about the man, including how he had come down and whether he wished to defect," the JCS said in a statement. The person was first spotted crossing barbed wire fences installed along the border at 7:26 p.m. on Tuesday (1026 GMT), the News1 agency reported, citing an unnamed military source.

The Yonhap news agency said the military had issued a "Jindotgae" anti-infiltration alert for the eastern border area. The defence ministry declined to confirm those reports, citing an ongoing investigation.

The operation came as South Korea on Wednesday restarted tours to the southern part of the DMZ, which has seen several armed clashes but also served as a venue for key inter-Korean events, including some of the most recent summits. But the programme was suspended in October 2019 after an outbreak of deadly African swine fever broke out in North Korea, and then due to concerns about the novel coronavirus this year.

Unification Minister Lee In-young, celebrating the tours' resumption, made no mention of the North Korean man but called for free travel among all Koreans within the DMZ and a recovery of inter-Korean hotlines severed amid strained ties. "Re-establishing round-the-clock communication channels would be a basis for restoring inter-Korean relations," Lee, who oversees cross-border affairs, told a ceremony at the truce village of Panmunjom within the DMZ.

In 2018, a North Korean soldier defected to South Korea via the eastern DMZ. North Korean troops fired at another soldier when he drove an army truck through the DMZ in a dramatic escape to the South in 2017. Inter-Korean relations soured as denuclearisation talks between Pyongyang and Washington stalled last year. In September, North Korean troops shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing at sea, sparking public and political furore in the South.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

UNICEF prepositions emergency supplies to Nicaragua affected by Hurricane Eta

Hurricane Eta hit Nicaragua early Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm, potentially impacting 1,227,000 people, including nearly 500,000 children estimation based on data available from ADAM program from WFP. Eta could cause life-threaten...

AP VoteCast: Voters say pandemic top issue in election

With the coronavirus now surging anew, voters ranked the pandemic and the economy as top concerns in the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate. Vote...

Delaware elects country's first transgender state senator

Democrat Sarah McBride has won a state Senate race in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in. McBride defeated Republican Steve Washington to win the seat that became open followin...

Germany announces US$ 17million contribution for sustainable food systems

Germany became the first donor today to invest in Food Systems 2030, a new World Bank Multi-Donor Trust Fund that proposes to help countries maximize the impact of their public spending and transform their food systems to increase food secu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020