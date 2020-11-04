Delhi Police constable injured after being run over by car

Left Menu
A Delhi Police constable was injured after he was run over by a car in Sarita Vihar area here, officials said on Wednesday. His condition is stated to be stable, they said. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when constables Jitender and Ankur were on patrolling duty in Sarita Vihar, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:35 IST
A Delhi Police constable was injured after he was run over by a car in Sarita Vihar area here, officials said on Wednesday. The constable, Jitender, sustained fractures in both his legs. His condition is stated to be stable, they said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when constables Jitender and Ankur were on patrolling duty in Sarita Vihar, police said. At 12:05 AM, they reached H-Pocket market and saw a BMW, bearing a Haryana registration number, was parked near an ATM. A cake was kept on the car and a few people were making noise, a senior police officer said. There were around eight to 10 people. The constables asked them to go back home, but they started arguing instead. They said they were locals and would celebrate there only, the police said.

"Ankur called the emergency response vehicle (ERV) of Sarita Vihar police station. After seeing the ERV, they (accused) ran towards Janta Flats, Madanpur Khadar. They were followed by police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. The BMW took a turn near K-Pocket divider and ran towards A, B, C pockets, he said.

The constables signalled them to stop. The driver of the BMW tried to hit Ankur but he jumped and managed to save himself. Thereafter, the driver hit Jitender with the intention to kill him, ran over his legs and fled from the spot, he added. The BMW was chased and found to have had an accident near Umer Masjid, Khadar Mod. An injured person was also found there, the DCP said.

The police found a bottle of beer inside the car. Its airbags were also found open, he said. The car was found registered in the name of one Amit Bhadana, a resident of Faridabad, who had given the vehicle to his cousin Kuldeep Bidhuri, a resident of Madanpur Khadar, the police said.

A mobile phone was found in the vehicle. It belongs to Bidhuri, who was celebrating his birthday with his friends, they said. The two accused were in the BMW at the time of the incident. Both of them are absconding, the police said.

Police teams are raiding various places to arrest them. There will be more clarity once the accused are arrested, they said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered and investigation is being conducted, they said.

