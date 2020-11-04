Left Menu
Deliberations ongoing for action plan on regulating placement agencies: Panel tells Delhi HC

Deliberations are going on for preparing an action plan for strict enforcement of the Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Order, 2014, a court-appointed committee has submitted before the Delhi High Court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Deliberations are going on for preparing an action plan for strict enforcement of the Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Order, 2014, a court-appointed committee has submitted before the Delhi High Court. A bench of Justice JR Midha and Justice Brijesh Sethi had on Tuesday directed to let the deliberations of the committee to continue and asked it to file a report by December 17, when the matter will be taken up for further hearing.

The bench also observed that senior advocate HS Phoolka, who was appointed amicus curiae by the court and also a member of the committee, was satisfied with the progress of the committee and the next meeting of the committee is scheduled for November 6. On September 24, the court had directed to form a committee, which will prepare an action plan for the enforcement of the Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Order, 2014, to regulate placement agencies that supply domestic workers, and fix a date for the implementation of the action plan.

The committee was also directed to fix the responsibility of the departments and officers for implementation of the action plan. All the concerned departments were directed to submit their action taken reports before the committee. In the event of non-compliance by any department/officer, the committee was recommended to take the action against the defaulting department.

The court had also taken the prima facie view that Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Order, 2014 is not being implemented in its true letter and spirit and said that it was necessary to constitute a Committee to prepare an action plan for strict enforcement of the office order in its true letter and spirit. The committee consisted of Rahul Mehra, Standing Counsel (Criminal) for Delhi government as the convener, senior advocate HS. Phoolka, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women and Child Welfare Swati Maliwal, and Bachpan Bachao Andolan Director (Legal) Sampurna Beruah as members of the Committee.

The High Court had issued the order while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by a man seeking production of his minor daughter, who was missing since September 28, 2019. The girl was later traced by the Delhi Police and sent back to her native place. (ANI)

