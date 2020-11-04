Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srinagar mayor seals Joint Commissioner's office citing delay in granting building permissions

Acting Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Parvaiz Qadri on Wednesday sealed the office of the Joint Commissioner, Planning at the civic body, accusing the head of the section for delaying building permissions to applicants leading to mushrooming growth in illegal constructions.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:49 IST
Srinagar mayor seals Joint Commissioner's office citing delay in granting building permissions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Acting Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Parvaiz Qadri on Wednesday sealed the office of the Joint Commissioner, Planning at the civic body, accusing the head of the section for delaying building permissions to applicants leading to mushrooming growth in illegal constructions. "Yes, I have locked the office of Joint Commissioner, Planning. This officer is not fit to head such a crucial wing of the corporation," Qadri told PTI. The acting mayor said he has already written to the government twice to remove the officer.

"As per the mandate of law, the SMC is bound to issue building permission within two weeks but most of the cases are pending with this section for months together," he alleged. As seeking legal permission has become cumbersome since Ghulam Hassan Mir was posted as Joint Commissioner, Planning, the number of illegal constructions in the city had gone up, he claimed.

"An IAS officer was granted building permission within 15 days. That's the only achievement of this officer. Ordinary people have to wait for months, " he added. Mir did not respond to repeated calls to seek his comment on his office being locked down.

The officer was last month allegedly assaulted by two employees of the SMC for delaying the building permission for their residential houses. Mir had filed a police complaint against the duo, who were later arrested in connection with the case.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Security tightened at Delhi's IGI airport after pro-Khalistan group threatens to disrupt flights

Security has been beefed at Delhis Indira Gandhi International Airport after a banned pro-Khalistan outfit, Sikhs for Justice SFJ, threatened to disrupt two Air India flights scheduled to leave for London on November 5, police said on Wedne...

Tennis-Andreescu confirms 2021 return after missing full season

Canadas Bianca Andreescu has fully recovered from a knee injury that forced her to miss the entire 2020 season and intends to play the Australian Open in January, the 2019 U.S. Open champion has said. Andreescu, 20, has not played on tour s...

Odd News Roundup: Japanese health officials find 164 dogs crammed into tiny house; Tram runs off track, lands on whale statue's tail and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Japanese health officials find 164 dogs crammed into tiny houseJapanese health officials have found 164 emaciated dogs crammed into a tiny house in one of the countrys worst cases of animal ...

TDP leader protests after being prevented from visiting APTIDCO houses in Andhra's Krishna district

Telugu Desam Party TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao held a sit-in protest on Tuesday in Andhra Pradeshs Krishna district after he was prevented from visiting Andhra Pradesh Township Infrastructure Development Corporation houses at Shab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020