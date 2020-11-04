Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security tightened at Delhi's IGI airport after pro-Khalistan group threatens to disrupt flights

Security has been beefed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after a banned pro-Khalistan outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), threatened to disrupt two Air India flights scheduled to leave for London on November 5, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:36 IST
Security tightened at Delhi's IGI airport after pro-Khalistan group threatens to disrupt flights

Security has been beefed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after a banned pro-Khalistan outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), threatened to disrupt two Air India flights scheduled to leave for London on November 5, police said on Wednesday. The US-based SFJ has issued a call to boycott Air India flights and urged the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to occupy the airport to "internationalise" the issue, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said, "We have tightened security arrangements after we received inputs that Sikhs for Justice has threatened to disrupt operations of two Air India flights scheduled for London tomorrow." "Even though the airport is a secure place, based on the inputs we received, we have made adequate security arrangements for the safety of passengers," he said. A meeting was also held with officials of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Air India and Delhi International Airport Limited on Wednesday to discuss the massive security arrangements put in place, a senior police officer said.

Similarly, a meeting was held on Tuesday in this regard by CISF officials. Delhi Police officials also attended the meeting, he said. SFJ, which has been pushing for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda, was banned by the government for its alleged anti-national activities.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Emilio Aragón Bermúdez (Miliki): Google doodle on Spanish clown, accordionist, singer

Happy Birthday Emilio Aragn Bermdez MilikiGoogle today celebrates the 91st birthday of Emilio Aragn Bermdez, popularly known as Miliki. He was a renowned Spanish clown, accordionist and singer. He was declared Son of the City of Carmona and...

Air quality near 'severe' in Ghaziabad, 'very poor' in Noida, Faridabad

The air quality deteriorated but remained very poor in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad while it continued to stay poor in Gurgaon in the National Capital Region NCR on Wednesday, according to a government agency. Concentratio...

SC reserves order on Skoda's plea challenging FIR in UP over "cheat device" in diesel car

The Supreme Court Wednesday reserved orders on a plea filed by Skoda Volkswagen India challenging an FIR registered in Uttar Pradesh by a customer over the use of cheat device in its diesel car. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde sai...

Vatican investigating Polish archbishop over alleged cover-up of sexual abuses

The Vatican has ordered an investigation into the former archbishop of Gdansk on suspicion of negligence over sex abuse allegations, a month after the pope accepted the resignation of a bishop accused of shielding sexually abusive priests.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020