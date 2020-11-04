Left Menu
Development News Edition

Distressed to learn about loss of lives in Gujarat's godown fire: Prez

At least nine labourers, three of them women, were killed when a portion of a chemical godown collapsed following a powerful explosion in Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning "Distressed to learn about the loss of lives in a fire that broke out in a godown in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 20:12 IST
Distressed to learn about loss of lives in Gujarat's godown fire: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was distressed to learn about the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. At least nine labourers, three of them women, were killed when a portion of a chemical godown collapsed following a powerful explosion in Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning

"Distressed to learn about the loss of lives in a fire that broke out in a godown in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured," Kovind tweeted

Nine others were injured in the incident which took place on Pirana-Piplaj Road, an industrial area located on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city, officials said.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark to cull entire mink herd amid mutation fears for coronavirus vaccine

Denmark will cull its entire herd of up to 17 million mink after a mutation of the coronavirus found in the animals spread to humans, posing risk to any possible future vaccine, the prime minister said on Wednesday.Outbreaks at mink farms h...

Race to White House enters uncharted territory; Biden and Trump gear up for legal battle

The race for the White House appears to be headed towards an uncharted territory with the Trump and Biden campaigns gearing up for a protracted legal battle in the US Supreme Court as the election results in some of the key battleground sta...

Process of Ganga rejuvenation continuous task: Jal Shakti Minister

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said the process of Ganga rejuvenation is a continuous task and emphasised on promoting public participation in the mission. Speaking at the Ganga Utsav organised by the Nation...

Continuity or change, US-India ties at level of no return: Foreign Secretary

The US-India relationship has matured to a level of no return, which would not be affected by the outcome of the US presidential race, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Wednesday. Against the backdrop of a knife-edge Ame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020