Foreign-made firecrackers banned in MP
The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday banned the sale and use of firecrackers made in China and other foreign countries in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued directives in this regard at a meeting, appealing people to buy local products to support the `vocal for local' campaign under the Union government's Aatmnirbhar Bharat policy.
"The sale and use of Chinese firecrackers will be banned in Madhya Pradesh. Punitive action will be taken against the violators under the Explosives Act," Chouhan said. He also urged people to buy earthen lamps during Diwali festival for giving employment to local potters.
Following the CM's directives, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Dr Rajesh Rajora informed that an order banning Chinese and other foreign-made firecrackers has been issued. The order issued by the state Home Department said the import of Chinese or (other) foreign firecrackers has been made completely illegal without a license.
The Director General, Foreign Trade (DGFT) has informed that no license has been issued for the import of foreign or Chinese firecrackers. So, storage, transport and sale of such products are completely banned, the order said. The Explosives Act provides for two years' imprisonment for storing, transportation or sale of illegal firecrackers, it added.
During the meeting, Chouhan also reiterated that the Madhya Pradesh government will make legal provisions to curb the alleged practice of "love jihad" in the state. Conversion for marriage and love jihad in any form will not be allowed and a law will be introduced against this, he said.
