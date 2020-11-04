Left Menu
Poonam Pandey booked for obscene shoot on govt property in Goa

Actor Poonam Pandey was booked on Wednesday for obscenity during a shoot at the Chapoli dam in Canacona village in Goa, police said. The complaint was filed by the state Water Resources department which manages the dam. Deputy superintendent of police Nelson Albuquerque said Pandey will be summoned for questioning.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:04 IST
Actor Poonam Pandey was booked on Wednesday for obscenity during a shoot at the Chapoli dam in Canacona village in Goa, police said. The complaint was filed by the state Water Resources department which manages the dam.

Deputy superintendent of police Nelson Albuquerque said Pandey will be summoned for questioning. "A case was registered against Pandey after she was spotted in the video which has gone viral. She has been booked for obscene gestures, trespassing on the government property, and for shooting and distributing an indecent video," the officer said.

Parties like the Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) had questioned the misuse of the government property for shooting such video.

