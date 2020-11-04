Left Menu
BSF DG visits Gujarat frontier, reviews preparedness along Pak border

The DG visited the Bhuj sector and chaired a meeting, following which he also visited the creeks, 'Harami Naala', and reviewed preparedness of the BSF units and praised the 'Seema Praharis' for their dedication in maintaining the sanctity of borders, according to the statement. Earlier during the visit, BSF's Gujarat Frontier Inspector General G S Malik had briefed Asthana regarding operational and administrative matters.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:48 IST
Representative Image

Border Security Force chief Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday culminated his visit to the Gujarat frontier, where he reviewed security preparedness along the Pakistan border areas, according to officials. Asthana was on his maiden visit to the Gujarat frontier from October 30 since assuming the post of the director-general of the BSF, which guards the country's borders along Pakistan and Bangladesh.

During the visit, the BSF DG met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday, briefed him about the present security scenario on borders and the measures being taken by the force to strengthen the security there, according to a statement. He also called on Governor Acharya Devvrat and briefed him about the security-related development works undertaken by the BSF on the borders, it added.

Asthana had visited on Tuesday the Nadabet border outpost, where local unit commanders briefed him about the progress of the 'Seema Darshan' project, a border tourism initiative of the Gujarat government on the pattern of Wagah. The DG visited the Bhuj sector and chaired a meeting, following which he also visited the creeks, 'Harami Naala', and reviewed preparedness of the BSF units and praised the 'Seema Praharis' for their dedication in maintaining the sanctity of borders, according to the statement.

Earlier during the visit, BSF's Gujarat Frontier Inspector General G S Malik had briefed Asthana regarding operational and administrative matters. During the visit, the chief of the 2.65-lakh-strong force also announced several welfare schemes for the BSF personnel.

On Wednesday, he addressed a 'Sainik Sammelan' at the Frontier's headquarters in Gandhinagar and interacted with the personnel, where he exhorted all ranks to maintain a high standard of discipline and professionalism.

