2 held for IPL betting in Jammu

2 held for IPL betting in JammuPTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:56 IST
Two persons were arrested in Jammu on Wednesday for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League matches, police said
Acting on inputs, a police team raided a place at Nagrota on outskirts of the city and apprehended two persons -- Parshotam Kumar and Vikram Singh -- for betting on IPL matches, official said
Two mobile phones and many electronic materials have being seized. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the officials said. PTI ABHMB
