Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge wants U.S. postmaster to answer questions on delay in ballot sweep

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said at a hearing Wednesday that DeJoy "is either going to have to be deposed or appear before me and testify under oath about why some measures were not taken." The Postal Service, or USPS, disclosed on Wednesday it had completed the sweeps late on Tuesday and turned up just 13 ballots in Pennsylvania.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:25 IST
Judge wants U.S. postmaster to answer questions on delay in ballot sweep

A U.S. judge on Wednesday said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy must answer questions about why the U.S. Postal Service failed to complete a court-ordered sweep for undelivered ballots in about a dozen states before a Tuesday afternoon deadline. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said at a hearing Wednesday that DeJoy "is either going to have to be deposed or appear before me and testify under oath about why some measures were not taken."

The Postal Service, or USPS, disclosed on Wednesday it had completed the sweeps late on Tuesday and turned up just 13 ballots in Pennsylvania. Sullivan had ordered the sweeps in response to lawsuits by groups including Vote Forward, the NAACP, and Latino community advocates.

The USPS told Sullivan it could not meet his 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) Tuesday deadline for completing the checks, saying it was not logistically possible. "The court has been very clear that it expects total compliance," Sullivan said on Wednesday. "I was just as shocked to hear that nothing else was done after the injunction was issued."

Postal Service data showed that as of Sunday about 300,000 ballots that were received for mail processing did not receive scans confirming their delivery to election authorities. In a court filing Wednesday, the Postal Service said "the lack of a destination or finalization scan does not mean that the ballots were not delivered."

Sullivan was to hear testimony on the issue from another postal official at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT) Wednesday on the 300,000 ballot scan issue. Sullivan's order covered processing centers in central Pennsylvania, northern New England, greater South Carolina, south Florida, Colorado, Wisconsin and parts of Illinois, Arizona, Alabama and Wyoming, as well as the cities of Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Detroit.

A senior postal inspection official said Wednesday officials in Pennsylvania had found 10 ballots in Lancaster and three delayed ballots in Johnstown during the sweeps and they were referred to management for delivery.

TRENDING

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Oppo K7x with Dimensity 720 SoC, 30W fast-charging launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Big Tech struggles to curb Trump misinformation amid U.S. vote count

Tech companies are trying to curb a surge in U.S. election misinformation, with President Donald Trump and his allies taking to social media to falsely claim victory and make unsupported allegations of voter fraud. Trumps allegations come a...

Cong slams BJP for youth's detention over hoisting Tricolour atop PDP office

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress accused the BJP on Wednesday of double standards on issues of nationalism and the national flag, a day after an activist was detained for attempting to hoist the Tricolour atop a PDP office here. Protests were...

Trump campaign sues to stop ballot count in Michigan

The campaign of President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop the counting of ballots in the presidential election.We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been g...

Spain's coronavirus death toll hits 38,118 after governemnt revises count

Spains death toll from the coronavirus reached 38,118 after the Health Ministry revised its methodology for recording infections and fatalities, official data showed on Wednesday, up sharply from Tuesdays unrevised 36,495. The tally of infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020