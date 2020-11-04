Left Menu
Arnab Goswami remanded to judicial custody till Nov 18

Soon after the vehicle carrying Goswami reached Alibaug, just over 90 km from Mumbai, he was produced in a local court, which directed police to take him to the civil hospital there for medical check-up, after his lawyer alleged the senior journalist was assaulted by police.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:36 IST
Republic TV Editor-in- Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of an interior designer, was remanded to judicial custody till Nov 18 by a court here. The court gave the ruling late in the night.

Goswami has filed for bail and the court has asked the investigation officer to file reply, the journalist's lawyer Gaurav Parkar said. In the Alibaug court, police had sought a 14-day remand of Goswami, he said.

Goswami (47), was picked up by a team of Raigad police from his Mumbai home earlier in the day. He was seen being pushed into the police van and claimed he was assaulted by police before being taken away. "Police arrested Goswami under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), and 34 (acts done by persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code," a police official said.

Soon after the vehicle carrying Goswami reached Alibaug, just over 90 km from Mumbai, he was produced in a local court, which directed police to take him to the civil hospital there for medical check-up, after his lawyer alleged the senior journalist was assaulted by police. "Goswami was produced before a magistrate court in Alibaug where he complained of physical assault at the hands of the police team that barged into his house this morning, Parkar said.

The magistrate took note of the allegations and directed the police to take Goswami to the civil hospital for medical check-up. After the medical check-up, Goswami was brought back to the court for hearing on his remand.

The architect and his mother committed suicide in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV, police said. In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced he has ordered a fresh probe in the case after a complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik.

