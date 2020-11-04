Left Menu
Thirty-one monocled cobras were rescued and two persons arrested by a Forest department team in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, an official said. Monocled cobra is a species whose venom is in much demand in the market for medicinal purpose.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-11-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:49 IST
Forest Dept rescues 31 monocled cobras, arrests 2 persons
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Thirty-one monocled cobras were rescued and two persons arrested by a Forest department team in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, an official said. A team led by Divisional Forest Officer Milan Mondal conducted the raid at Frazergunj area and arrested both the seller and buyer, Chief Wildlife Warden V K Yadav told reporters.

The snakes were captured in Sundarbans and were meant for being sold for collection of venoms illegally, Yadav said. The seller Nirapada Mondal was picked up from his residence at Dakhin Shibpur in Frazergunj area when the buyer Chattu Chitrakar from Birbhum came to his house.

The matter is under further investigation to unearth the entire gang. Monocled cobra is a species whose venom is in much demand in the market for medicinal purpose.

