Delhi Police constable tries to stop speeding car, run over

A Delhi Police constable was injured after being run over by a BMW car while trying to stop it in Sarita Vihar area, officials said on Wednesday. Jitender, sustained fractures in his legs and his condition is stable, they said. The 28-year-old driver of the car, Kuldeep Bidhuri, who is a law student and the owner of a gym in Madanpur Khadar area, has been arrested, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 00:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The 28-year-old driver of the car, Kuldeep Bidhuri, who is a law student and the owner of a gym in Madanpur Khadar area, has been arrested, they said. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when constables Jitender and Ankur were on patrolling duty in Sarita Vihar, police said. At around 12 am, they reached the H-pocket market and saw a Haryana registered BMW car parked near an ATM booth. A group of around 10 men were making noise while celebrating someone's birthday, a police officer said.

The constables asked them to leave but they refused and instead began arguing, the officer said. "Ankur called the emergency response vehicle (ERV) of Sarita Vihar Police Station. After seeing the ERV, they (accused) ran towards Janta Flats, Madanpur Khadar, and were followed by police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. As the driver of the BMW car was trying to escape, Jitender and Ankur signalled him to stop but he tried to hit the two policemen, Meena said.

Ankur jumped and managed to get out of the way but the driver hit Jitender with an intention to kill, ran over his legs, and fled from the spot, he added. However, the car crashed near Umer Masjid, Khadar Mod, and an injured person identified as Sarfaraz Ahmad (24) was found there, the DCP said. Ahmad, a helper at a juice shop was sleeping on the counter when the car rammed into it. He sustained an injury in his eye, police said. The police found a bottle of beer inside the car and its airbags were deployed, he said. The car was registered in the name of Amit Bhadana, a resident of Faridabad, who had given it to his cousin, Bidhuri, a resident of Madanpur Khadar, the police said. Bidhuri was celebrating his birthday with his friends, they said, adding that there was one more person in the car at the time of the incident.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered, they said.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

