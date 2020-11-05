PM Modi to chair global investor meet today; speak about India's reforms and opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an 'exclusive' dialogue with global investors at a Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) on Thursday and will speak about India's reforms and opportunities for investors. "At 6 PM, 5th November, I would be joining the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable via video conferencing. Will be speaking about India's reforms and opportunities for investors in our country. Do watch the speech," Prime Minister Modi had tweeted on Wednesday.

The VGIR is being organised by the Union Ministry of Finance and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. It is an exclusive dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders and the highest decision-makers from the Government of India and Financial Market Regulators. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das are among dignitaries who will also be present at the event, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

VGIR 2020 will focus on discussions around India's economic and investment outlook, structural reforms and the government's vision for the path to a USD 5 trillion economy. "Foreign investments in India this fiscal is the highest ever for the first five months of a financial year. VGIR 2020 will also provide an occasion for all stakeholders to further cement the strong partnerships that have been built and to foster engagement with international institutional investors who are looking to increase their Indian investments," the statement added.

The roundtable will witness participation from 20 of the world's largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with a total Assets Under Management of about US$6 trillion. These global institutional investors represent key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia, and Singapore. (ANI)