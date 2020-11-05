Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to chair global investor meet today; speak about India's reforms and opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an 'exclusive' dialogue with global investors at a Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) on Thursday and will speak about India's reforms and opportunities for investors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 11:41 IST
PM Modi to chair global investor meet today; speak about India's reforms and opportunities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an 'exclusive' dialogue with global investors at a Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) on Thursday and will speak about India's reforms and opportunities for investors. "At 6 PM, 5th November, I would be joining the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable via video conferencing. Will be speaking about India's reforms and opportunities for investors in our country. Do watch the speech," Prime Minister Modi had tweeted on Wednesday.

The VGIR is being organised by the Union Ministry of Finance and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. It is an exclusive dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders and the highest decision-makers from the Government of India and Financial Market Regulators. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das are among dignitaries who will also be present at the event, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

VGIR 2020 will focus on discussions around India's economic and investment outlook, structural reforms and the government's vision for the path to a USD 5 trillion economy. "Foreign investments in India this fiscal is the highest ever for the first five months of a financial year. VGIR 2020 will also provide an occasion for all stakeholders to further cement the strong partnerships that have been built and to foster engagement with international institutional investors who are looking to increase their Indian investments," the statement added.

The roundtable will witness participation from 20 of the world's largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with a total Assets Under Management of about US$6 trillion. These global institutional investors represent key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia, and Singapore. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Better health - for people and the planet - grows on trees

Two of humanitys biggest problems - the climate crisis and abysmal eating habits - can partly be solved by one healthy solution eating more food from trees, specifically tropical ones. While global trends in agriculture and diets are not ea...

UK raises asset purchase target to 895 bln pounds

The Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus on Thursday by a further 150 billion pounds 195 billionas it sought to cushion Britains struggling economy against the hit from a second coronavirus lockdown.The BoE raised...

Several missing after boat carrying 100 people capsizes in Bihar's Bhagalpur, rescue ops underway

Several people went missing after a boat capsized in the Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur on Thursday. There were over 100 people on board when the boat capsized in the river Ganga. Around 15 people have been rescued so far.The boat suddenly st...

Active cases of COVID-19 less than 6 lakh for seven consecutive days: Health Ministry

The number of active cases of COVID-19 have been less than 6 lakh for seven consecutive days with 27 states and UTs having less than 20,000 active cases, the Health ministry said on Thursday. In a statement, the ministry said India continue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020