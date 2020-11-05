Left Menu
DSGMC objects to Pak's decision of transferring management of Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara to trust

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India received representations from the Sikh community expressing grave concern over the decision to transfer the management and maintenance of the gurudwara from the PSGPC to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a non-Sikh body. In November last year, the two countries threw open a corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:12 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, objecting to Pakistan's decision of transferring the management of Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara from Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) to a non-Sikh body. In its letter, the committee said the decision was a direct interference in gurdwara affairs and urged the Union minister to take up the matter with the Pakistan government immediately.

A DSGMC delegation led by its president Manjinder Singh Sirsa also met Joint Secretary (MEA) J P Singh over the issue. Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib is a historical place where Guru Nank Dev ji breathed his last. Sentiments of the Sikh community worldwide are attached to it, the DSGMC said. The Pakistan government transferred the management and maintenance of Kartarpur Sahib from PSGPC, a body run by the minority Sikh community in Pakistan, to a Project Management Unit under the Evacuee Trust Property Board, which is a non-Sikh body. Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

India on Thursday described as "highly condemnable" Pakistan's decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara from a Sikh body to a separate trust, and said it runs against the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India received representations from the Sikh community expressing grave concern over the decision to transfer the management and maintenance of the gurudwara from the PSGPC to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a non-Sikh body.

In November last year, the two countries threw open a corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative..

