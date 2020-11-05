Left Menu
Delhi govt has gone haywire: HC expresses unhappiness with increasing COVID-19 cases

The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed unhappiness with the increasing COVID-19 cases in the national capital and said the Delhi government has gone completely "haywire" on the pandemic and is turning into "corona capital of the country".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed unhappiness with the increasing COVID-19 cases in the national capital and said the Delhi government has gone completely "haywire" on the pandemic and is turning into "corona capital of the country". "The city could soon become Corona capital of the country. Thanks to the number of cases shooting up," a division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad observed expressing concern that they are going to take it very seriously.

A remark came while hearing a batch of petitions relating to non-payment of salaries to doctors, safai karamcharis, teachers, and other staff working with municipal bodies. The High Court asked North, East, and South Delhi Municipal Corporations and the Delhi government to file a fresh status report with regard to the release of funds or salaries and listed the matter for December 16.

The court said that the state government took the health of citizens for a ride observing the claims made by authority that they are topping charts in testing. The court said that it will deal with this issue separately as the number of coronavirus cases has been shooting up. (ANI)

