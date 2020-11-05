Pak army shells 3 sectors along LoC in J-K's Poonch; India mounts befitting reply

Left Menu
The Pakistan army violated the ceasefire thrice on Thursday by resorting to heavy firing and shelling on forward areas and posts in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:24 IST
The Pakistan army violated the ceasefire thrice on Thursday by resorting to heavy firing and shelling on forward areas and posts in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The Pakistani side also resorted to firing along the International Border (IB), targeting hamlets and border outposts in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district overnight, they added.

"At about 1730 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in district Poonch," a defence spokesman said here. He said the Indian Army mounted a befitting retaliation.

On October 1, an Army jawan was killed and another injured when Pakistani troops resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Krishnagati area of Poonch district. A soldier was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on September 5 in Pakistani firing and shelling along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

On September 2, one JCO was killed in another ceasefire violation along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri. According to official sources, 3,589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the LoC and the IB this year till October 6, compared to a total of 3,168 in 2019.

The highest number of 427 ceasefire violations took place in September, followed by 411 in March and 408 in August, the sources said, adding that 398 such incidents were recorded in July, 387 each in June and April, 382 in May, 366 in February and 367 in January..

