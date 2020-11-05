Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks Centre to consider guidelines for not pasting posters outside homes of COVID-19 patients

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Centre to consider issuing nationwide guidelines to do away with practice of pasting posters outside the homes of COVID-19 patients. List after two weeks", the bench said. During the brief hearing, the bench observed that when the Delhi government has agreed in the high court not to paste posters, why can't the Centre come up with guidelines dealing with the matter for the entire country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:44 IST
SC asks Centre to consider guidelines for not pasting posters outside homes of COVID-19 patients
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Centre to consider issuing nationwide guidelines to do away with practice of pasting posters outside the homes of COVID-19 patients. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah, without issuing any formal notice on one Kush Kalra's plea seeking framing of the guidelines, asked the Centre to file its reply within two weeks. "Counsel for the respondent(s) is granted two weeks' time to file counter affidavit. List after two weeks", the bench said.

During the brief hearing, the bench observed that when the Delhi government has agreed in the high court not to paste posters, why can't the Centre come up with guidelines dealing with the matter for the entire country. The bench told advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for the Centre, to consider the guidelines for the entire country. On November 3, the AAP government told the Delhi High Court that it has instructed all its officials not to paste posters outside homes of COVID-19 positive persons or those in home isolation; and the ones pasted have been ordered to be removed. The government had told the high court that its officials have also not been allowed to share details of COVID-19 positive persons with their neighbours, resident welfare associations or Whatsapp groups. Kalra, in his plea before the high court, had contended that freely circulating to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and on Whatsapp groups, the names of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 was "leading to stigmatisation and drawing of unnecessary attention". The petition had stated that COVID-19 positive persons "ought to be given privacy to cope with and recover from the illness in peace and away from prying eyes". "Rather, they are being made the centre of public attention..," it had said. It had also claimed that this has resulted in persons "shying away and deliberately choosing not to test themselves" to shield themselves from the "public embarrassment and stigmatisation" which is also caused by pasting posters outside homes of COVID-19 positive patients.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Which states could tip U.S. election and when will they report results?

The outcome of the U.S. presidential election hung in the balance on Thursday as five swing states continued to count their ballots. To capture the White House, a candidate must amass at least 270 votes in the Electoral College.Edison Resea...

Museums, art galleries, exhibitions under Culture Ministry to reopen from Nov 10; SoPs issued

Recording contact details, leaving belongings in cars and no audio guides are part of the post-COVID-19 protocols for visitors to museums, art galleries and exhibitions according guidelines issued by the culture ministry on Thursday as it a...

IndoStar Capital Finance Q2 net down 36 pc at Rs 32 cr

IndoStar Capital Finance on Thursday reported a 36 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 32 crore for the quarter ended September. The retail focussed non-banking financial company NBFC had posted a net profit of Rs 49 crore in same period a...

India, Italy likely to ink agreements on trade, environment, media at Modi-Conte summit tomorrow

India and Italy are expected to sign several agreements on trade, environment media etc., apart from inking memoranda of understanding MoUs, during a virtual bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020