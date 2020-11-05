Left Menu
NIA inaugurates new branch office in Ranchi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) inaugurated a new branch office here in Jharkhand on Thursday. Y C Modi, Director General of NIA, inaugurated the office in the presence of Jharkhand Director General of Police M V Rao and other senior officers of the state administration and central agencies. The NIA had set up a camp office at Ranchi in June 2017 which has now been upgraded to a full-fledged branch office headed by an SP-rank officer.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) inaugurated a new branch office here in Jharkhand on Thursday. Y C Modi, Director General of NIA, inaugurated the office in the presence of Jharkhand Director General of Police M V Rao and other senior officers of the state administration and central agencies.

The NIA had set up a camp office at Ranchi in June 2017 which has now been upgraded to a full-fledged branch office headed by an SP-rank officer. The jurisdiction of the NIA Ranchi branch extends to the states of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Currently, the NIA Branch Office, Ranchi, is investigating 14 cases related to terror funding, Maoist insurgency and human trafficking, an official statement said..

