Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's Sikh body will be part of it, says ETPB official on Kartarpur management

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Federal Cabinet recently approved the establishment of Project Management Unit (PMU) Kartarpur Corridor, a self-financing body, for management and maintenance of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib under the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). India on Thursday described Pakistan’s decision as "highly condemnable", saying it runs against the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:38 IST
Pakistan's Sikh body will be part of it, says ETPB official on Kartarpur management
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid strong protest by India over Pakistan's decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara from the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) to a separate trust, a top Pakistani official said on Thursday that the Sikh body will be part of it. The Economic Coordination Committee of the Federal Cabinet recently approved the establishment of Project Management Unit (PMU) Kartarpur Corridor, a self-financing body, for management and maintenance of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib under the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

India on Thursday described Pakistan's decision as "highly condemnable", saying it runs against the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. "Such actions only expose the reality of the Pakistani government and its leadership's tall claims of preserving and protecting the rights and welfare of the religious minority communities," the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.

"Pakistan is called upon to reverse its arbitrary decision to deprive the Sikh minority community its right to manage affairs of the Holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib," it said. The EPTB is a statutory board that manages religious properties and shrines of Hindus and Sikhs who had migrated to India following the partition.

ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi said on Thursday that the PSGPC will be part of it. "The federal government early this week had handed over the administrative control of the Kartarpur Corridor to the ETPB. Earlier, the board was only looking after the affairs of the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib," he told PTI. Hashmi said that earlier several other agencies and departments were involved in the matters related to the corridor and now it has come under one department. When asked why no administrative or other role has been given to the PSGPC, Hashmi said that the Sikh body is fully involved as it is part of ETPB. The Kartarpur is a true example of Sikh-Muslim friendship as well as interfaith harmony, he said.

"The ETPB is the custodian of all Sikh Shrines in Pakistan and PSGPC is an official body to carry out the rituals in Gurdwaras Sahiban including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib as per Sikh Rehat Maryada," he said. Hashmi further said the PMU has been established to look after the day-to-day running of affairs like management, accounts, etc and coordinate the efforts of all stakeholders.

"The government of Pakistan has spent 17 billion rupees on phase one of the Kartarpur Corridor Project so far. About 875 acres land has been acquired for Gurdwara Darbar Sahib," he said, adding that the second phase will be launched soon. In November last year, the two countries threw open a corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative.

Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India. It is the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev, who had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greater Noida double murder: Residential society's security agency may lose license

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday recommended license cancellation of a private security agency which guards a residential society in Greater Noida where a married couple was killed inside their flat a day ago, officials said. Addit...

Italy posts daily record of 34,505 new coronavirus cases as deaths surge

Italy has registered 34,505 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest ever daily tally and up from 30,550 on Wednesday. The ministry also reported 445 COVID-related deaths, up from ...

After a golden year, Bayern's Flick eyes win over Dortmund

What a year its been for Hansi Flick. The Bayern Munich coach marked 12 months in charge on Wednesday with a vibrant 6-2 win over Salzburg in the Champions League. Next up is the Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Last year, v...

Indian-American physician now trails in Arizona Congressional race

Indian-American emergency room physician Dr Hiral Tipirneni is now trailing against her Republican incumbent in an Arizona Congressional race, which she was leading initially. After overnight round of counting, Congressman David Schweikert ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020