Govt eases guidelines for ITES sector, compliance burden for BPO industry reduced

The government on Thursday announced simplified guidelines for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and IT Enabled Services (ITES) players to reduce the compliance burden for the industry. The term refers to BPOs, KPOs (Knowledge Process Outsourcing), ITES, call centres, amongst others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:59 IST
The government on Thursday announced simplified guidelines for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and IT Enabled Services (ITES) players to reduce the compliance burden for the industry. The new rules for 'Other Service Providers' (OSPs) would create a friendly-regime for 'Work from Home' and 'Work from Anywhere', while removing several reporting and other obligations for such companies.

OSPs are entities providing applications services, IT enabled services or any kind of outsourcing services using telecom resources. The term refers to BPOs, KPOs (Knowledge Process Outsourcing), ITES, call centres, amongst others. The new rules are aimed at providing a strong impetus to the industry and positioning India as one of the most competitive IT jurisdictions in the world, an official release said.

