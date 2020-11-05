Doping-CAS expects decision on Russian appeal against ban by end 2020

Russia's appeal against a four-year ban on competing at international events under its own flag has been heard by sport's highest tribunal, which expects to make a decision before the end of the year, CAS said on Thursday. Russia was sanctioned last year after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) concluded that Moscow had planted fake evidence and deleted files linked to positive doping tests in laboratory data that could have helped identify drug cheats.

Russia has denied the allegations. Under the ban, Russia's teams and athletes can only compete at major sporting events, including the Olympics, as neutrals, without the country's flag or national anthem.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said it had concluded a four-day hearing in Lausanne with most participants taking part via a video link due to COVID-19 restrictions. "While it is difficult to predict exactly how long this process will take, it is anticipated that the (decision) will be notified to the parties by the end of this year," CAS said in Thursday's statement. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)