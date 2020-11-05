Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doping-CAS expects decision on Russian appeal against ban by end 2020

Russia's appeal against a four-year ban on competing at international events under its own flag has been heard by sport's highest tribunal, which expects to make a decision before the end of the year, CAS said on Thursday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:46 IST
Doping-CAS expects decision on Russian appeal against ban by end 2020
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Russia's appeal against a four-year ban on competing at international events under its own flag has been heard by sport's highest tribunal, which expects to make a decision before the end of the year, CAS said on Thursday. Russia was sanctioned last year after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) concluded that Moscow had planted fake evidence and deleted files linked to positive doping tests in laboratory data that could have helped identify drug cheats.

Russia has denied the allegations. Under the ban, Russia's teams and athletes can only compete at major sporting events, including the Olympics, as neutrals, without the country's flag or national anthem.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said it had concluded a four-day hearing in Lausanne with most participants taking part via a video link due to COVID-19 restrictions. "While it is difficult to predict exactly how long this process will take, it is anticipated that the (decision) will be notified to the parties by the end of this year," CAS said in Thursday's statement. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesting farmers vacate railway tracks in Jalandhar to allow movement of goods trains

Farmers who had blocked railway tracks at Phillaur in Punjabs Jalandhar district in protest against the farm laws during the past few weeks have now vacated the area and are protesting at a nearby park to allow movement of goods trains. We ...

India's capital suffers most toxic air in a year, heightening coronavirus worries

New Delhi, the capital city with the worst air quality worldwide, suffered its most toxic day in a year on Thursday, recording the concentration of poisonous PM2.5 particles at 14 times over the World Health Organisation safe limit. A ragin...

UP BJP MLA booked for land grab

A case has been lodged against an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator and his supporters in Kaushambi district on the directions of a court for an alleged land grab, police said on Thursday. The FIR was filed on the complaint of a resident of Ram ...

Death knell of Mamata regime has been sounded : Shah

Setting the tempo for BJP for the 2021 West Bengal assembly poll, Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah Thursday said the death knell of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has been sounded and set a target of winning more tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020