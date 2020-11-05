Nearly 3.5 lakh migrant labourers given job cards: CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that nearly 3.5 lakh migrant laborers have been given new job cards in the state. She said that 5,92,000 migrant laborers have been enrolled for the 100 days' work in the state.

"There are 3,44,000 migrant laborers who have got new job cards in the state. A maximum of 81,869 laborers who got the new job cards are from Paschim Medinipur district. At least 5,92,000 migrant laborers have been enrolled for the 100 days' work in the state and the maximum of 1,15,381 in Murshidabad district," she said. Banerjee directed the district magistrates of other districts to enroll those migrant laborers who are still jobless in projects like Mati Sristi Prakalpa and others.